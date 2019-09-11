Dr. Lusher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank Lusher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Lusher, MD is a Dermatologist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
Dr. Lusher works at
Locations
Ct Dermatology & Associates A Professional Medical Corporation15336 Devonshire St Ste 1, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 894-5616
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Doctor Most of the reviews on this site are from non patients of the doctor
About Dr. Frank Lusher, MD
- Dermatology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912096280
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lusher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lusher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lusher works at
Dr. Lusher has seen patients for Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lusher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lusher speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lusher. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lusher.
