Dr. Frank Lunati, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Frank Lunati, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.

Dr. Lunati works at Advanced Gastroenterology & Endoscopy in Port Jefferson, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Gastroenterology and Endoscopy PC
    70 N Country Rd Ste 201, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 403-4310
  2. 2
    Belle Terre Medical Wellness PC
    640 Belle Terre Rd Bldg J, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 403-4310

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mather Hospital
  • Saint Charles Hospital
  • St. Catherine of Siena Hospital

Appendicitis
Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Appendicitis
Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia

Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Frank Lunati, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
  • English
  • 1154372233
Education & Certifications

  • University Hospital Stony Brook
  • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
  • Ross University, School Of Medicine
  • St. Josephs College
  • General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Frank Lunati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lunati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lunati has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lunati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lunati works at Advanced Gastroenterology & Endoscopy in Port Jefferson, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lunati’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lunati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lunati.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lunati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lunati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

