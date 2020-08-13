Dr. Frank Lunati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lunati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Lunati, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Lunati, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Dr. Lunati works at
Locations
Advanced Gastroenterology and Endoscopy PC70 N Country Rd Ste 201, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 403-4310
Belle Terre Medical Wellness PC640 Belle Terre Rd Bldg J, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 403-4310
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, Skilled Surgeon. Great bedside manner. Procedure was performed as discussed, no suprises. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Frank Lunati, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1154372233
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Stony Brook
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- St. Josephs College
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lunati has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lunati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lunati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lunati.
