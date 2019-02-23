See All Pediatricians in Winter Park, FL
Dr. Frank Lopez, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Frank Lopez, MD

Pediatrics
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Frank Lopez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Lopez works at Pediatrix Medical Group of Florida Inc. in Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatrix Medical Group of Florida Inc.
    1245 W Fairbanks Ave Ste 305, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 293-1122

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Arthritis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Lopez?

Feb 23, 2019
Dr. Lopez and his staff are amazing! My daughter has been seeing him for a few years and he’s always patient, knowleable and always takes his time. If you leave the office a message, they return your call quickly. I highly recommend him!
Tina in FL — Feb 23, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Frank Lopez, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Frank Lopez, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lopez to family and friends

Dr. Lopez's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Lopez

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Frank Lopez, MD.

About Dr. Frank Lopez, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1154453397
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Frank Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lopez works at Pediatrix Medical Group of Florida Inc. in Winter Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lopez’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Frank Lopez, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.