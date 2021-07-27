Dr. Frank Lombardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lombardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Lombardo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Lombardo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They completed their fellowship with Anderson Orthopedic Research Institute
Dr. Lombardo works at
Locations
Orthopedic Associates of Dutchess County1910 South Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 454-0120
Orthopedic Associates of Dutchess County918 Ulster Ave, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 339-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus
- Margaretville Memorial Hospital
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Sharon Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
As soon as I called Dr. Lombardo for my painful hip, he did not hesitate or make me wait for months to do a total hip replacement. He scheduled me in within a few weeks. He was kind, compassionate, and sincerely caring. Very professional and listened intently to any concerns or questions I asked. The surgery was a success and I was Back to normal in 4 weeks. I am now swimming, riding my bike, hiking, however not quite running yet, until he gives me the ??. If you listen to what he says and follow through with his appointments, and follow his instructions, you will be more than satisfied.
About Dr. Frank Lombardo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Anderson Orthopedic Research Institute
- North Shore Lij Health System
- North Shore Long Island Health System
- Orthopedic Surgery
