Overview

Dr. Frank Lohrasbi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dickson, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Horizon Medical Center, EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics, Swedish Issaquah Campus, Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.



Dr. Lohrasbi works at Dickson Medical Associates in Dickson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.