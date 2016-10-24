See All Pediatricians in Plano, TX
Dr. Frank Lieu, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Frank Lieu, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Frank Lieu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE.

Dr. Lieu works at Pedicare Medical Group PA in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plano Office
    3100 Midway Rd Ste 168, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 608-2688

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Circumcision
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Circumcision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lieu?

    Oct 24, 2016
    Dr. Lieu has been and is our trusted pediatrician for my four sons. Dr. Lieu has treated my children for 19 years and we could not be happier with having chosen this doctor from the start. We drive from Corinth to see Dr. Lieu!
    MaryAnn in Corinth, Tx — Oct 24, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Frank Lieu, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Frank Lieu, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lieu to family and friends

    Dr. Lieu's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lieu

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Frank Lieu, MD.

    About Dr. Frank Lieu, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972555829
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Lieu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lieu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lieu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lieu works at Pedicare Medical Group PA in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lieu’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Frank Lieu, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.