Dr. Frank Liao, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Liao, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Locations
1
Cacioppo & Liao Mds800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 202, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 806-0106
2
Suburban Surgical Care Spec4885 Hoffman Blvd Ste 400, Hoffman Estates, IL 60192 Directions (847) 255-9697Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Had minor procedure performed by Dr. Liao. He thoroughly explained the procedure and answered all of my questions. He was easy to talk to and was very professional. Very pleased with the care I received. Would definitely chose him if I ever need surgery in the future.
About Dr. Frank Liao, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1912032988
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- General Surgery
