Dr. Frank Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Lee, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bethesda, MD.
Locations
Suburban Comprehensive Breast6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 505, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 530-7303
Pain Management Institute of DC2112 F St NW Ste 802A, Washington, DC 20037 Directions (202) 775-7246
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee exemplifies the gold standard of excellence in pain management. Erudite and respectful of suffering and need, he was a refreshing breath of fresh air, while meticulously following all prescribing guidelines available. Very fortunate to have found a wonderful doctor with a genuine caregiving spirit. God bless you, Dr. Lee.
About Dr. Frank Lee, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1396979266
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
