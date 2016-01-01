Dr. Lau has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank Lau, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Lau, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA.
Dr. Lau works at
Locations
-
1
LSU Plastic Surgery3700 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 412-1240Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Champaign Dental Group1542 Tulane Ave Rm 734, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 568-4750
-
3
Umc2000 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 702-3000Wednesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lau?
About Dr. Frank Lau, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1164649737
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lau works at
Dr. Lau has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lau. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.