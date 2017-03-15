Overview

Dr. Frank Lai, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 2023 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Lai works at El Camino Urology Medical Group in Mountain View, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.