Dr. Frank Lai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Lai, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 2023 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Lai works at
Locations
El Camino Urology Medical Group2490 Hospital Dr Ste 210, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 962-4662
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Lai, for 3 years now. He is very good at his trade, he has a vast knowledge of Urology.
About Dr. Frank Lai, MD
- Urology
- 2023 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin
- 1023067329
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Stanford University
- Stanford Hospital
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lai accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lai works at
Dr. Lai has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lai speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lai.
