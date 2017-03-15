See All Urologists in Mountain View, CA
Dr. Frank Lai, MD

Urology
3.7 (10)
Accepting new patients
2023 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Frank Lai, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 2023 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. Lai works at El Camino Urology Medical Group in Mountain View, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    El Camino Urology Medical Group
    2490 Hospital Dr Ste 210, Mountain View, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 962-4662

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 15, 2017
    I have been seeing Dr Lai, for 3 years now. He is very good at his trade, he has a vast knowledge of Urology.
    Steven Garcia in Santa Clara, CA — Mar 15, 2017
    About Dr. Frank Lai, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 2023 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1023067329
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cedars Sinai Medical Center
    Residency
    • Stanford University
    Internship
    • Stanford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Lai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lai accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lai works at El Camino Urology Medical Group in Mountain View, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lai’s profile.

    Dr. Lai has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lai speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

