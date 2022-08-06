Dr. Frank Lacqua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lacqua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Lacqua, MD
Dr. Frank Lacqua, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.
Moretti & Racco Medical Associates PC7513 FORT HAMILTON PKWY, Brooklyn, NY 11228 Directions (718) 680-6604
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
He is a very attentive and extremely caring doctor. Even in a difficult situation, he is there to give you the best outcome of a challenging time. He is now my go to in this department. I don’t trust anyone else!
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1154395507
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Dr. Lacqua has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lacqua accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lacqua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lacqua has seen patients for Anal Fissure, Hemorrhoids and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lacqua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lacqua. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lacqua.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lacqua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lacqua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.