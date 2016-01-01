Dr. Kretsinger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank Kretsinger, DO
Overview
Dr. Frank Kretsinger, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Kretsinger works at
Locations
-
1
Nova Healthcare Center - San Antonio East3453 N Panam Expy Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78219 Directions (210) 293-3111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kretsinger?
About Dr. Frank Kretsinger, DO
- Family Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1720092885
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kretsinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kretsinger works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kretsinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kretsinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kretsinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kretsinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.