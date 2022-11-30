Dr. Frank Kostylo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kostylo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Kostylo, DPM
Overview
Dr. Frank Kostylo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hilton Head, SC. They graduated from FIRST INSTITUTE OF PODIATRY and is affiliated with Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 92 N Main St Ste E, Hilton Head, SC 29926 Directions (843) 689-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kostylo?
He was amazing! I have plantar fasciitis and felt a pop. He got me right in, got an MRI ordered and called me back with results right away!
About Dr. Frank Kostylo, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1831124874
Education & Certifications
- FIRST INSTITUTE OF PODIATRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kostylo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kostylo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kostylo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kostylo has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kostylo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kostylo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kostylo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kostylo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kostylo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.