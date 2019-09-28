Overview

Dr. Frank Koranda, MD is a Dermatologist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.



Dr. Koranda works at Midwest Medical Specialists PA in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO and Merriam, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Adjacent Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.