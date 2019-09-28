Dr. Frank Koranda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koranda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Koranda, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Koranda, MD is a Dermatologist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Locations
Midwest Medical Specialist PA8490 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (816) 454-2655Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Midwest Medical Specialists PA5330 N Oak Trfy Ste 201, Kansas City, MO 64118 Directions (816) 454-0666Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Midwest Medical Specialists7450 Kessler St Ste 130, Merriam, KS 66204 Directions (913) 722-0020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A wonderful male species. He is warm, professional but nary a hint of a "superiority attitude". He comes across calmly and peacefully that one likes to be in his presence. He simple draws respect from his steady & learned life and person. His mega years of experience is part of the doctor he is. He does not miss a trick; says what one needs to know, treats it and before long, it is gone or upon which will be treated as he deems fit. In my case, he looked, pondered a moment and said "Oh, I know what it is" and that he would be right back. He returned with samples of ointment and tells me how to use it and when to return to his office. One in a million. Gotta-love-em.
About Dr. Frank Koranda, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1871560045
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koranda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koranda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koranda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koranda has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koranda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Koranda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koranda.
