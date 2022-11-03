See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Greenwood, IN
Dr. Frank Kolisek, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Frank Kolisek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria and is affiliated with Orthoindy Hospital.

Dr. Kolisek works at OrthoIndy and OrthoIndy Hospital in Greenwood, IN with other offices in Fishers, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Indiana Orthopedic Hospital S
    1260 Innovation Pkwy Ste 100, Greenwood, IN 46143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 884-5200
  2. 2
    Orthoindy-fishers
    10995 Allisonville Rd Ste 102, Fishers, IN 46038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 915-8110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Orthoindy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 03, 2022
    very caring & knowledgeable. He explains things very well.
    John Cavanaugh — Nov 03, 2022
    About Dr. Frank Kolisek, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952352882
    Education & Certifications

    • Peachtree Orth Clin/Piedmont Hosp-Emory U Sch Med
    • University of Florida Health Science Center
    • Jacksonville Hlht Ed Prgm-Univ Med Ctr
    • University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria
    • Wabash College
