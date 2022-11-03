Overview

Dr. Frank Kolisek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria and is affiliated with Orthoindy Hospital.



Dr. Kolisek works at OrthoIndy and OrthoIndy Hospital in Greenwood, IN with other offices in Fishers, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.