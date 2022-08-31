See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Mount Clemens, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Frank Knechtl, DO

Internal Medicine
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Frank Knechtl, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb and Mclaren Oakland.

Dr. Knechtl works at Mclaren McComb in Mount Clemens, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mclaren McComb
    1080 Harrington St Ste 202, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 493-3440
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Macomb
  • Mclaren Oakland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Nausea
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Nausea
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Frank Knechtl, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801885165
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Knechtl, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knechtl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Knechtl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Knechtl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Knechtl works at Mclaren McComb in Mount Clemens, MI. View the full address on Dr. Knechtl’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Knechtl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knechtl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knechtl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knechtl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

