Dr. Frank King, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank King, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Baja California, Mexicali, Facultad De Medicina Mexicali and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. King works at
Locations
-
1
Mission Pain & Spine26932 Oso Pkwy Ste 275, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 916-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best pain doctor I have seen in years! He really listens and has vast knowledge of pain and the body. The staff are very friendly.
About Dr. Frank King, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447218052
Education & Certifications
- Ga. Pain Physicians/Emory PM&R
- Temple U Hosp Pm&R
- U Penn Presbyterian Med Ctr
- Universidad Autonoma De Baja California, Mexicali, Facultad De Medicina Mexicali
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF BAJA CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine
