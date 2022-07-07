See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Mission Viejo, CA
Dr. Frank King, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Frank King, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Baja California, Mexicali, Facultad De Medicina Mexicali and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.

Dr. King works at Mission Pain & Spine Institute in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Ankylosing Spondylitis and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mission Pain & Spine
    26932 Oso Pkwy Ste 275, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 916-8100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Frank King, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447218052
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ga. Pain Physicians/Emory PM&R
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Temple U Hosp Pm&R
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Penn Presbyterian Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Baja California, Mexicali, Facultad De Medicina Mexicali
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF BAJA CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. King works at Mission Pain & Spine Institute in Mission Viejo, CA. View the full address on Dr. King’s profile.

    Dr. King has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Ankylosing Spondylitis and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

