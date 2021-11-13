Dr. Frank Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Kim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Coraopolis, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver, Heritage Valley Kennedy and Heritage Valley Sewickley.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
Center for Digestive Health & Nutrition725 Cherrington Pkwy Ste 100, Coraopolis, PA 15108 Directions (412) 262-1000Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Heritage Valley Kennedy
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I had my first colonoscopy with Dr. Kim at Three Rivers Endoscopy in Moon. He and all of the staff there were phenomenal. I have medical anxiety and was pretty freaked out beforehand. Everyone was very compassionate and professional.
About Dr. Frank Kim, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1902888050
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Dysphagia, Nausea and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.