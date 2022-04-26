Dr. Frank Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Kim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Joplin, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Freeman Hospital West, Girard Medical Center, Integris Miami Hospital, Labette Health, Mercy Hospital Carthage and Nevada Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Freeman Heart & Vascular Institute - 2nd Location3333 McIntosh Cir Ste 4, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 347-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Freeman Hospital West
- Girard Medical Center
- Integris Miami Hospital
- Labette Health
- Mercy Hospital Carthage
- Nevada Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
He saved my life. I had a big heart attack and was on life support. Dr Kim came in and stinted the widow maker and placed a life support machine for my heart. I was told that I died suddenly but was brought back. I’m very thankful
About Dr. Frank Kim, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1427159672
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.