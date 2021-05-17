Dr. Frank Karpowicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karpowicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Karpowicz, MD
Dr. Frank Karpowicz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.
Northwell Health Physician Partners Pulmonary Medicine at Bay Shore39 Brentwood Rd Ste 201, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 968-8288
- North Shore University Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
I like how focused Dr Karpowicz is on his patients. Had a colonoscopy and felt well cared for as a patient.
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
