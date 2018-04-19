Overview

Dr. Frank Kardos, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 64 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Kardos works at FRANK L KARDOS MD PA in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Bell's Palsy and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.