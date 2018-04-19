Dr. Kardos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank Kardos, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Kardos, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 64 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Kardos works at
Locations
Frank L. Kardos MD PA220 Hamburg Tpke Ste 23, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 956-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My first appointment with Dr Kardos was in 2004 and I'm back again in 2018 regarding other issues. Needless to say I whole heartily agree with all the other 5 star reviews. Let me also say that when leaving Dr Kardos office you are confident you are on the right track and your problems will be solved.
About Dr. Frank Kardos, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 64 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kardos accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kardos works at
Dr. Kardos has seen patients for Headache, Bell's Palsy and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kardos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kardos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kardos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kardos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kardos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.