Dr. Frank K Kuwamura, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank K Kuwamura, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and South Texas Spine And Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Kuwamura works at
Locations
Dr. Frank K Kuwamura III MD Spine Care525 Oak Centre Dr Ste 140, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 640-9048Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
South Texas Spinal Clinic11212 State Highway 151 Ste 320, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 504-3650
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- South Texas Spine And Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kuwamura is an amazing doctor. He works with you as the patient in determining what you're willing to have done through discussions giving options to think about. Five years ago he recommended a conservative approach to solving my spinal issues and began by referring me for pain management which was effective for a year. Next, he implanted a spinal neurostimulator to reduce pain which was effective for four and a half years. Today he performed MITR (minimally invasive tubular retractor) lumbar microsurgery to remove herniated parts of lumbar discs that are pressing spinal nerve roots. Based on just a few hours post-recovery, I feel very optimistic that it was effective in lessening the radiculopathy (nerve pain) progressing down both legs. I am so blessed to have found Dr. K.!
About Dr. Frank K Kuwamura, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1184671398
Education & Certifications
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuwamura has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuwamura has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuwamura on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuwamura. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuwamura.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuwamura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuwamura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.