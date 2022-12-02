See All Cardiologists in Belleville, NJ
Dr. Frank Iacovone, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (13)
Overview

Dr. Frank Iacovone, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They graduated from Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.

Dr. Iacovone works at Cardiology Center of NJ, L.L.C. (Belleville) in Belleville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiology Center Of New Jersey
    50 Newark Ave Ste 204, Belleville, NJ 07109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 450-2158

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clara Maass Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease

Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 02, 2022
    Dr Iacovone is very kind and professional.
    Danise Taboadela — Dec 02, 2022
    About Dr. Frank Iacovone, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1912967977
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
    • Umdnj--New Jersey Medical School
    • Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Iacovone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iacovone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iacovone works at Cardiology Center of NJ, L.L.C. (Belleville) in Belleville, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Iacovone’s profile.

    Dr. Iacovone has seen patients for Chest Pain, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iacovone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Iacovone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iacovone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iacovone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iacovone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

