Dr. Frank Hux, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Hux, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hattiesburg, MS. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine & Biosciences and is affiliated with Forrest General Hospital.
Dr. Hux works at
Locations
1
Surgery415 S 28th Ave, Hattiesburg, MS 39401 Directions (601) 579-5459
2
Dawn Tartaglione DO, FACOS9020 E Reno Ave Fl 2, Oklahoma City, OK 73130 Directions (405) 737-2486
3
Forrest County General Hospital6051 U S Highway 49, Hattiesburg, MS 39401 Directions (601) 288-8750
4
Oklahoma City3705 NW 63rd St Ste 212, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 Directions (405) 552-0401
5
Lowery A. Woodall Outpatient Surgery Facility LLC105 S 28th Ave, Hattiesburg, MS 39401 Directions (601) 268-5640
Hospital Affiliations
- Forrest General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Hux is the best in my history so far always there when I'm around and needed
About Dr. Frank Hux, DO
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1003030578
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University
- Providence Hospital
- Kansas City University of Medicine & Biosciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hux has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hux has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hux on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Hux. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.