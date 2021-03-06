See All Neurosurgeons in Hattiesburg, MS
Dr. Frank Hux, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Frank Hux, DO

Neurosurgery
2.5 (42)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Frank Hux, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hattiesburg, MS. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine & Biosciences and is affiliated with Forrest General Hospital.

Dr. Hux works at Hattiesburg Clinic in Hattiesburg, MS with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgery
    415 S 28th Ave, Hattiesburg, MS 39401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 579-5459
  2. 2
    Dawn Tartaglione DO, FACOS
    9020 E Reno Ave Fl 2, Oklahoma City, OK 73130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 737-2486
  3. 3
    Forrest County General Hospital
    6051 U S Highway 49, Hattiesburg, MS 39401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 288-8750
  4. 4
    Oklahoma City
    3705 NW 63rd St Ste 212, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 552-0401
  5. 5
    Lowery A. Woodall Outpatient Surgery Facility LLC
    105 S 28th Ave, Hattiesburg, MS 39401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 268-5640

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Forrest General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.7
Average provider rating
Based on 42 ratings
Patient Ratings (42)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(23)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Hux?

Mar 06, 2021
Hux is the best in my history so far always there when I'm around and needed
— Mar 06, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Frank Hux, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Frank Hux, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hux to family and friends

Dr. Hux's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Hux

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Frank Hux, DO.

About Dr. Frank Hux, DO

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1003030578
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Michigan State University
Fellowship
Residency
  • Providence Hospital
Residency
Medical Education
  • Kansas City University of Medicine & Biosciences
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Frank Hux, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hux has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hux has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hux on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

42 patients have reviewed Dr. Hux. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hux.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Frank Hux, DO?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.