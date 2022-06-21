Dr. Frank Hull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Hull, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Hull, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Plantation, FL. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein College Med|Humboldt|Tembush
Dr. Hull works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Frank Hull
10059 NW 1st Ct, Plantation, FL 33324
(954) 289-0203
Monday 8:15am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Saturday Closed
Sunday Closed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Ive worked with Dr.Hull in ICU for the past 20 years. He is so smart and really knows his medicine . Anyone who gets him as a doctor is very lucky. I sent my father to him.
About Dr. Frank Hull, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1407832744
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Med|Humboldt|Tembush
- Edendale Hosp|Edendale Hospital
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hull has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hull accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hull works at
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Hull. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hull.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.