Dr. Frank Huffman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Yorktown, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, Sentara Careplex Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.