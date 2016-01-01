Dr. Hudak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank Hudak, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Hudak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
Locations
Frank M Hudak MD20012 44th Ave Ste 2, Bayside, NY 11361 Directions (718) 460-4030
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Frank Hudak, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1982758835
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hudak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hudak. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hudak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hudak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hudak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.