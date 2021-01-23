Dr. Frank Hsu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Hsu, MD
Dr. Frank Hsu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Hsu works at
Department of Neurosurgery Uc Irvine200 S Manchester Ave Ste 210, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-6966
- 2 101 The City Dr S Ste 210, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-6966
- UCI Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
It has taken 3+ years to write this review. Dr. Hsu performed MVD surgery on me back then and I had (for no other reason than hope), expected a full and immediate recovery from Hemifacial. In retrospect, and after learning infinitely more about this complicated condition and procedure, he had performed an outstanding surgery on extensively difficult condition. Post surgery, I was probably 40-50% and unhappy with the results. However, today I’d have to say I’m over 80%...and slowly improving. My sincere apologies to Dr. Hsu for thinking he had done anything other than exemplary surgery and an outstanding result. I highly recommend him and his staff.
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Hsu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hsu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hsu works at
Dr. Hsu has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.