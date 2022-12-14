Dr. Frank Hill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Hill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Hill, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA.
Dr. Hill works at
Locations
Urology Associates of Fredericksburg4710 Spotsylvania Pkwy Ste 204, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 Directions (540) 210-3815Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Urology Associates Frdricksbr1051 Care Way Ste 200, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 210-3821
Hospital Affiliations
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hill is amazing! He performed my vasectomy today and it went flawless without a “stitch”. Seriously, he is an awesome doctor and I couldn’t recommend him enough, “I kid you not!” Alright enough puns, Dr. Hill is a very easy going and super nice guy. He is someone you can relate to and trust within minutes of meeting him. After talking with him about my up coming procedure he put my mind at ease and was extremely informative. It is evident that he takes a great passion in his profession and is extremely proficient at what he does. Couldn’t recommend him enough!
About Dr. Frank Hill, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hill has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hill works at
Dr. Hill has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
