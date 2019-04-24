Dr. Frank Hermantin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hermantin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Hermantin, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Hermantin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Hand Center at Danbury Orthopedics226 White St, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 797-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
dr hermantin is the best orthopedic specialist i have ever met.. he answered all questions thougherly and with patience and understanding.. he reaired my neck that was damaged in a car accident and my neck feels wonderful.
About Dr. Frank Hermantin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1861498453
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hermantin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hermantin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hermantin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hermantin has seen patients for Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hermantin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hermantin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hermantin.
