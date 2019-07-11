Dr. Frank Henry, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Henry, DPM
Dr. Frank Henry, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Marble Falls, TX. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine in San Francisco - DPM and is affiliated with Detar Hospital Navarro.
Dr. Frank J. Henry , Foot & Ankle Specialist703 N US Highway 281 Ste 201, Marble Falls, TX 78654 Directions (361) 576-2111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Detar Hospital Navarro
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
At first, I thought this would not be 100% successful, but I was wrong. I got my inserts, wore them as instructed, and now, I am pain free. I recommend Dr. Henry to anyone with foot problems.
- Podiatry
- English
- Dallas and Huntsville, Texas
- California College of Podiatric Medicine in San Francisco - DPM
- Kansas State University
- Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Dr. Henry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henry has seen patients for Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.