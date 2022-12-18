Dr. Frank Henchy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henchy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Henchy, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Henchy, MD is a Dermatologist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans.
Dr. Henchy works at
Locations
Hammond Dermatology Center15709 PROFESSIONAL PLZ, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 230-3550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Gilsbar 360
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
- Verity Healthnet
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My visit went well and have seen Dr Henchy for many years now. I highly recommend him and his clinic for your dermatologic needs.
About Dr. Frank Henchy, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1972590164
Education & Certifications
- American Board Of Dermatology
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Earl K Long Hosp
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Louisiana State University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henchy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henchy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henchy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henchy works at
Dr. Henchy has seen patients for Psoriasis, Keloid Scar and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henchy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Henchy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henchy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henchy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henchy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.