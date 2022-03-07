Dr. Frank Hellinger II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hellinger II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Hellinger II, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Hellinger II, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from University Of Miami Med School and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Hellinger II works at
Locations
1
Orlando Neurosurgery - Kissimmee720 W Oak St Ste 111, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 975-0200
2
Orlando Neurosurgery1605 W FAIRBANKS AVE, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 975-0200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Orlando Neurosurgery - Celebration400 Celebration Pl Ste A-280, Kissimmee, FL 34747 Directions (407) 975-0200
4
Orlando Neurosurgery - Lake Mary758 N Sun Dr Ste 112, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 975-0200
5
Orlando Neurosurgery - Winter Garden2000 Fowler Grove Blvd # 3, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 975-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had been in severe pain with 5 lumbar fractures since Sept 2022. According to an Ortho surgeon I was ineligible for surgery due to pre-existing conditions. I was sent to a pain clinic and continued to be in agonizing pain. In February 2022 Dr. Hellinger did 5 kyphoplasty's with conscious sedation and I am well on the way to recovery. He is brilliant and kind with an excellent bedside manner. He walks on water in my books ...he changed my life.
About Dr. Frank Hellinger II, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1790782860
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School-Radiology Residency
- Orlando Regional Medical Center - Medical Intern
- University Of Miami Med School
- University of Florida - Physics
- Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Hellinger II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hellinger II accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hellinger II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hellinger II has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Thoracic Spine Fracture and Lumbar Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hellinger II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hellinger II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hellinger II.
