Dr. Frank Heckl, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Heckl, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
Locations
New Mexico Orthopaedics Assocs2100 Louisiana Blvd NE Ste 410, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 724-4300Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is an amazing surgeon and a Christian who asked us to pray with him before surgery. The only recommendation I have is maybe a little work on his bedside manor, He is very rude. Even with the rudeness I will still see him again.
About Dr. Frank Heckl, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U Nm Med Ctr
- U Calif Irvine Med Ctr
- South Carolina U, College of Medicine
- University Of Southern California
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heckl has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heckl speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Heckl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heckl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heckl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heckl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.