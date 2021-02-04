Dr. Frank Haraf Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haraf Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Haraf Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Haraf Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.
Dr. Haraf Jr works at
Locations
-
1
The Children's Clinic of Nashville4322 Harding Pike Ste 313, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (629) 219-7131
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haraf Jr?
Dr Haraf is wonderful! He had helped our family navigate through two pregnancies, postpartum depression, a pandemic, and all of the many things in between. He has been extremely responsive and supportive. We have and would highly recommend him!
About Dr. Frank Haraf Jr, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1174584262
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haraf Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haraf Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haraf Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haraf Jr works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Haraf Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haraf Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haraf Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haraf Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.