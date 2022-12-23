Dr. Frank Greskovich III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greskovich III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Greskovich III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Greskovich III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They graduated from Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital and North Okaloosa Medical Center.
Dr. Greskovich III works at
Locations
Woodlands Medical Specialists4724 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 739-6570Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
- North Okaloosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- Tricare
- Triwest
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr G for at least 15 years. I continue to be impressed with the quality of the growth of Woodlands that he had played a huge part in. The staff is well trained, appointment times are kept, and visits with him never seem hurried. He is careful to fully talk through conditions he finds and options for treatment.
About Dr. Frank Greskovich III, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1285611236
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Med University SC
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greskovich III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greskovich III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greskovich III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greskovich III has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greskovich III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Greskovich III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greskovich III.
