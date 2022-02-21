Dr. Frank Glatz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glatz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Glatz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Glatz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Weslaco, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with South Texas Health System Edinburg and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.
Dr. Glatz works at
Locations
1
Valley Ear Nose/Throat Spec910 E 8th St Ste 2, Weslaco, TX 78596 Directions (956) 973-9228
2
Valley Ear Nose & Throat & Dermatology Specialists2101 S Cynthia St Ste A, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 687-7896
3
Harlingen Office510 Victoria Ln, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 428-4221
4
Brownsville Office4770 N Expressway Ste 304, Brownsville, TX 78526 Directions (956) 350-5787
Hospital Affiliations
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor. Thanks to him I was able to hear again. I was not able to listen from my left ear, but at age 15 he made a surgery to me and thanks god and him everything came out good. Now, 7 years later, I can listen to everything perfectly.
About Dr. Frank Glatz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glatz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glatz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glatz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glatz has seen patients for Trigeminal Neuralgia, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glatz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Glatz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glatz.
