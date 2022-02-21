Overview

Dr. Frank Glatz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Weslaco, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with South Texas Health System Edinburg and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.



Dr. Glatz works at Valley Ear Nose/Throat Spec in Weslaco, TX with other offices in McAllen, TX, Harlingen, TX and Brownsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Trigeminal Neuralgia, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.