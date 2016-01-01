Overview

Dr. Frank Gerow, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Children's Hospital.



Dr. Gerow works at Texas Childrens Hospital in Houston, TX with other offices in Bellaire, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.