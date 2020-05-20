Dr. Frank Gerold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Gerold, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Gerold, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Mission Regional Medical Center, Rio Grande Regional Hospital and South Texas Health System Edinburg.
Locations
Loyola University Medical Center2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-2336Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Valley Care Clinics Orthopedics1801 S 5th St Ste 104, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 586-0333Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
UT Health Rio Grande Valley3804 S Jackson Rd Ste 1, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 296-3001
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Mission Regional Medical Center
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gerold did a nail bed repair on my father who slammed his finger in a car door. Dr. Gerold was able to see him quickly and address the issue promptly. I work in the healthcare industry and have had the opportunity to be around Dr. Gerold on multiple occasions, so I quickly referred my father to him without hesitation. There is no greater compliment than entrusting the the care of a loved one with a Doctor you have worked with first hand. My father kept commenting on how great his bedside manner was and how well he explained the importance of the necessary treatment. If I could recommend 6 stars I would. Thank you Dr. Gerold.
About Dr. Frank Gerold, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1851607410
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
