Dr. Frank Genovese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Genovese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Genovese, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Genovese, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.
Dr. Genovese works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ellis Hospital1101 Nott St, Schenectady, NY 12308 Directions (518) 243-3387
-
2
Albany Medical Center Hospital43 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 264-0880
-
3
Amc Clifton Park Crossings Blvd3 Crossing Blvd, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Directions (518) 264-3600
-
4
Ellis Physical Therapy939 Route 146 Ste 500, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Directions (518) 579-2550
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Genovese?
I was getting no where seeing other specialist. He performed my carpal tunnel surgery and I’ve never felt better. Scar is not visible because of where he placed the incision. I’m very grateful!
About Dr. Frank Genovese, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1306804836
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Minnesota
- Univ of Minnesota
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Genovese has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Genovese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Genovese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Genovese works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Genovese. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Genovese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Genovese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Genovese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.