Dr. Frank Genovese, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Frank Genovese, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.

Dr. Genovese works at Ellis Medicine Medical Imaging in Schenectady, NY with other offices in Albany, NY and Clifton Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ellis Hospital
    1101 Nott St, Schenectady, NY 12308 (518) 243-3387
  2. 2
    Albany Medical Center Hospital
    43 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208 (518) 264-0880
  3. 3
    Amc Clifton Park Crossings Blvd
    3 Crossing Blvd, Clifton Park, NY 12065 (518) 264-3600
  4. 4
    Ellis Physical Therapy
    939 Route 146 Ste 500, Clifton Park, NY 12065 (518) 579-2550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Ellis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 31, 2020
    I was getting no where seeing other specialist. He performed my carpal tunnel surgery and I've never felt better. Scar is not visible because of where he placed the incision. I'm very grateful!
    Mayra — Mar 31, 2020
    About Dr. Frank Genovese, MD

    Specialties
    Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1306804836
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Univ of Minnesota
    Internship
    Univ of Minnesota
    Medical Education
    FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
