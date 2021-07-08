Overview

Dr. Frank Garber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's.



Dr. Garber works at Vitreo Retinal Associates PC in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Neovascularization, Macular Edema and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.