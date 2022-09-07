Overview

Dr. Frank Fumich, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Grand Lake Health System, Lima Memorial Health System, Mary Rutan Hospital, Mercer County Community Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center, Van Wert County Hospital and Wilson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Fumich works at Orthopedic Institute Of Ohio in Lima, OH with other offices in Sidney, OH, Saint Marys, OH and Findlay, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.