Dr. Frank Fumich, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Fumich, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Grand Lake Health System, Lima Memorial Health System, Mary Rutan Hospital, Mercer County Community Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center, Van Wert County Hospital and Wilson Memorial Hospital.
Locations
1
Orthopaedic Institute of Ohio801 Medical Dr Ste A, Lima, OH 45804 Directions (419) 222-6622
2
Shelby County Memorial Hospital Association915 Michigan St, Sidney, OH 45365 Directions (937) 498-2311Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
3
Orthopaedic Institute of Ohio, Inc1275 Greenville Rd, Saint Marys, OH 45885 Directions (419) 394-4636
4
Orthopaedic Institute of Ohio1501 Bright Rd, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 424-0131Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Lake Health System
- Lima Memorial Health System
- Mary Rutan Hospital
- Mercer County Community Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
- Van Wert County Hospital
- Wilson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a MRI then was seen by Dr. Fumich to see what my options were after MRI. Dr. Fumich explain everything to me about the issue I had then walked me thru what my options were. Dr. Fumich took all the time I needed and answered all my questions. Dr. Fumich is very professional along with a very caring health professional.
About Dr. Frank Fumich, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
