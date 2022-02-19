Overview

Dr. Frank Fichtel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from UT Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Fichtel works at Frank M. Fichtel, MD, PA, San Antonio, TX in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.