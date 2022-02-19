Dr. Frank Fichtel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fichtel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Fichtel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Fichtel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from UT Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Fichtel works at
Locations
Frank M. Fichtel M D. P.A.5282 Medical Dr Ste 600, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 375-3399
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had more than one surgery by Dr. Fichtel. He is more than competent, is kind, and explains in detail. He answers questions and suggests the least invasive approaches. He leaves decisions to patients, giving alternatives and likelihood of success for each. His office is responsive and helpful. Wait time is as close to zero as it can be. He understands his patients, their concerns, and respects their time as well.
About Dr. Frank Fichtel, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1942201470
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern Med Ctr
- UT Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fichtel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fichtel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fichtel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fichtel works at
Dr. Fichtel has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fichtel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fichtel speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Fichtel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fichtel.
