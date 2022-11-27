Overview

Dr. Frank Feng, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Feng works at Sequoia Orthopaedic And Spine Institute Inc in Visalia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.