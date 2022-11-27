Dr. Frank Feng, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Feng, DO
Overview
Dr. Frank Feng, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Dr. Feng works at
Locations
-
1
Sequoia Orthopaedic and Spine Institute1337 S Lovers Ln, Visalia, CA 93292 Directions (559) 733-7888
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feng?
He is great and his staff are professional happy to help. Dr Feng put a lot of titanium inn my back which basically cured my pain 3 years ago. Recently he put metal in my neck and it freed up my arthritic c3 through c7 vertebrae. I really appreciate his skill.
About Dr. Frank Feng, DO
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1730281254
Education & Certifications
- San Francisco Spine Inst
- Grandview Hosp Med Ctr
- Grandview Hospital And Medical Center
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
- University Of California, Davis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feng has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feng works at
Dr. Feng speaks Mandarin.
439 patients have reviewed Dr. Feng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.