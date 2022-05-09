See All Neurosurgeons in Dallas, TX
Neurosurgery
Dr. Frank Feigenbaum, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with Research Fellowship- Laboratory of Robert L. Martuza, M.D.

Dr. Feigenbaum works at Feigenbaum Neurosurgery in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Feigenbaum Neurosurgery
    11970 N Central Expy Ste 460, Dallas, TX 75243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 351-8450
    Feigenbaum Neurosurgery
    7777 Forest Ln Ste C520 Bldg C, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instrumentation Procedures Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Tarlov Cyst Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    May 09, 2022
    I am so grateful for Dr. F. I had surgery at Medical City heart and spine. He is the expert in dealing with TC's. I had 6 cyst. All were compressing nerves and my symptoms were getting worse by the week until I had surgery. Since surgery many of my symptoms are completely better while the others are showing great improvement. I highly recommend Dr. F. He is direct, honest, caring and extremely capable in dealing with TC's.
    Kim G — May 09, 2022
    About Dr. Frank Feigenbaum, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1215909593
    Education & Certifications

    • Research Fellowship- Laboratory of Robert L. Martuza, M.D.
    • Georgetown University Medical Center
    • Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
    • Clark University
