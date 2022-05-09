Dr. Frank Feigenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feigenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Feigenbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Frank Feigenbaum, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with Research Fellowship- Laboratory of Robert L. Martuza, M.D.
Feigenbaum Neurosurgery11970 N Central Expy Ste 460, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (214) 351-8450
Feigenbaum Neurosurgery7777 Forest Ln Ste C520 Bldg C, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions
- Medical City Dallas
I am so grateful for Dr. F. I had surgery at Medical City heart and spine. He is the expert in dealing with TC's. I had 6 cyst. All were compressing nerves and my symptoms were getting worse by the week until I had surgery. Since surgery many of my symptoms are completely better while the others are showing great improvement. I highly recommend Dr. F. He is direct, honest, caring and extremely capable in dealing with TC's.
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1215909593
- Research Fellowship- Laboratory of Robert L. Martuza, M.D.
- Georgetown University Medical Center
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Clark University
Dr. Feigenbaum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feigenbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feigenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feigenbaum has seen patients for Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feigenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Feigenbaum speaks Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Feigenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feigenbaum.
