Overview

Dr. Frank Feigenbaum, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with Research Fellowship- Laboratory of Robert L. Martuza, M.D.



Dr. Feigenbaum works at Feigenbaum Neurosurgery in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.