Super Profile

Dr. Frank Fechner, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (299)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Frank Fechner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Albert-Ludwigs-Universitaet Freiburg, Medizinische Fakultat and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Fechner works at Fechner MD Plastic Surgery & Medical Spa in Worcester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fechner MD Plastic Surgery & Medical Spa
    428 Shrewsbury St, Worcester, MA 01604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 754-4000
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Acne
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Acne

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Network Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UniCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 299 ratings
    Patient Ratings (299)
    5 Star
    (287)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 22, 2022
    The nurses and staff were awesome, so welcoming and made me feel very comfortable. Everyone was so kind, polite and knowledgeable, all my questions were answered thoroughly. The day of my surgery was very smooth. My nurse Ana was amazing and Dr. Fechner made sure I was comfortable.
    Photo: Dr. Frank Fechner, MD
    About Dr. Frank Fechner, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1285666719
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nyu Hosps Nyu Sch Med
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    Internship
    • Harvard Med Sch/Ma Gen Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Albert-Ludwigs-Universitaet Freiburg, Medizinische Fakultat
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Fechner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fechner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fechner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fechner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fechner works at Fechner MD Plastic Surgery & Medical Spa in Worcester, MA. View the full address on Dr. Fechner’s profile.

    299 patients have reviewed Dr. Fechner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fechner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fechner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fechner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

