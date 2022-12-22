Dr. Frank Fechner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fechner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Fechner, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Fechner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Albert-Ludwigs-Universitaet Freiburg, Medizinische Fakultat and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Fechner works at
Locations
-
1
Fechner MD Plastic Surgery & Medical Spa428 Shrewsbury St, Worcester, MA 01604 Directions (508) 754-4000Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:30pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Network Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UniCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fechner?
The nurses and staff were awesome, so welcoming and made me feel very comfortable. Everyone was so kind, polite and knowledgeable, all my questions were answered thoroughly. The day of my surgery was very smooth. My nurse Ana was amazing and Dr. Fechner made sure I was comfortable.
About Dr. Frank Fechner, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, German
- 1285666719
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Hosps Nyu Sch Med
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Harvard Med Sch/Ma Gen Hosp
- Albert-Ludwigs-Universitaet Freiburg, Medizinische Fakultat
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fechner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fechner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fechner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fechner works at
Dr. Fechner speaks German.
299 patients have reviewed Dr. Fechner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fechner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fechner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fechner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.