Dr. Frank Fazio, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Fazio, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Dr. Fazio works at
Locations
Baton Rouge Ear Nose & Throat Assoc.8080 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste 2222, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 769-2222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and considerate physican who takes his time to explain to the patients their conditions and their course of treatment! I would recommend him to everybody looking for an excellent ENT physician!!
About Dr. Frank Fazio, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1164422036
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Fazio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fazio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fazio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fazio has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Enlarged Turbinates and Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fazio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Fazio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fazio.
