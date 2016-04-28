Overview

Dr. Frank Ellis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. Ellis works at The Orthopaedic Institute - Gainesville in Gainesville, FL with other offices in Lake City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Dislocation, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.