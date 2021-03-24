Overview

Dr. Frank Elliott, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.



Dr. Elliott works at Central Florida Psychiatric Services LLC in Lady Lake, FL with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.