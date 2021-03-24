Dr. Frank Elliott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elliott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Elliott, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Elliott, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.
Locations
Central Florida Psychiatric Services LLC607 Highway 466, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 552-3576
Center for Emotional Health6284 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 556-1983Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional! He is the best and really takes care of his patients . I will not go anywhere else but him.
About Dr. Frank Elliott, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1215909585
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center San Diego
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Claremont McKenna College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elliott has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elliott accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elliott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elliott has seen patients for Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elliott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Elliott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elliott.
