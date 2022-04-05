Dr. Frank Ebert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ebert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Ebert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Ebert, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital and Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.
Locations
MedStar Orthopaedics at MUMH3333 N Calvert St Ste 400, Baltimore, MD 21218 Directions (410) 554-5055
The Greenbrier Clinic40823 Midland Trl E, White Sulphur Springs, WV 24986 Directions (304) 536-4870
MedStar FSMC/GSH/HH/UMH Orth at Timonium2118 Greenspring Dr, Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 554-2270
MedStar Union Memorial Orthopedics and Sports Medicine - Lutherville1407 York Rd Ste 100A, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (410) 821-8894
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ebert is outstanding! Caring, compassionate, empathetic, skilled, and with a broad knowledge base. Absolutely first class and the best there is for joint replacements in Baltimore. Treated me like I was a member of his family.
About Dr. Frank Ebert, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194769380
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Madigan AMC
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
